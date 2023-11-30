Association of Tilers rebrand, holds maiden AGM in Lagos

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Riding on their recent rebranding which has seen the Association of Tilers Nigeria, ATN, becoming affiliated with the Nigerian Association of Engineering in Nigeria, NAEC, established under the auspices of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (COREN), ATN, held their maiden Annual General Meeting, in Lagos.

Themed, ‘Professionalism: Tool for standard sustainability’, the meeting emphasised one of the missions of ATN, which is to create sanity and restore public confidence in Nigerian tilers in order to disabuse the minds of Nigerians who have suffered at the hands of quacks in the past.

Recall that it was in their quest to rebrand the tiling profession and to be outstanding among other crafts/trades that ATN birthed years ago to uphold professionalism and dignified craftsmanship.

Speaking, ATN President, Olarenwaju Hassan said that “the essence of the meeting is to bring all tilers in Nigeria together to create awareness on how to get professional tilers. There have been challenges caused by quacks which have prevented people from getting across to competent tilers. So, this is to create awareness about what we are doing to sanitize the industry. With our affiliation now with NAEC and COREN, authorised to register, regulate, and monitor all the activities of craftsmen/artisans in Nigeria, the ATN can have quacks arrested. And I can assure you that many of our members have been certified by NAEC and duly licensed by COREN as well as recognised as Engineering Craftsmen.”

He further noted “There are opportunities in the profession and in being a member of ATN, so we are encouraging others to come on board because we have rebranded and a lot of things are changing. We are changing the narrative. Before, people looked abroad to get professional tilers but I am telling you categorically that today, some of those foreign tilers cannot even do what we Nigerian tilers can do especially with technology being used in the industry. I encourage young ones to look away from white-collar jobs and come on board; it’s no longer in the certificate, it is in the ‘sabificate’. It’s what you know now that your hands can do, can put food on your table.”

Managing Director/CEO, CDK Integrated Industries, Mr. Bernard Alonge, who was Chairman of the occasion also said that there are lots of opportunities in the tiling industry in Nigeria. According to him, “For a long time and even now, Nigerians bought a lot of their tiles from outside the country” adding that now, “we have people investing in producing locally, but the challenge is that of quality because quality comes at a price and that is the area CDK emphasises on as one of the industry leaders.”

Alonge however regretted that “the business environment is very challenging which is general in Nigerian industry; first of all is the issue of power, we have to provide the power we use and as the cost of power goes up, it affects the cost of production. Because of that, Nigerians go for cheaper products while some businessmen import tiles from foreign countries thereby competing with those producing locally. It’s quite challenging.”