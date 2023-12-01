Aseyin, Soun to get staff of office Dec 14, 19 —Oyo govt

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Government, yesterday, said the presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Laoye, will hold on December 14 and 19, respectively.

In a statement, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr. Dotun Oyelade, said: “The state government has set up a coronation committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ogunwuyi, including the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Segun Olayiwola; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Commissioner of Police Sunday Odukoya (retd) as members of the committee.

“All is now set for the big events. The state government hereby seizes this opportunity to enjoin members of the public to show full support for the success of the events.”