Asagba of Asaba to FG: Investigate illegal miners in Ibusa

The Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, has urged the Federal Government to investigate the activities of illegal miners at the high power tension national grid in the Ibusa road axis of Asaba.

A statement by his Consultant, Ogbueshi Ofili Mordi, described the miners’ activities as environmentally unfriendly, saying it could result in environmental degradation.

According to him, the lives of those living in the community could be endangered.

The statement also alleged that the provost of the Federal Government College Technical Asaba, professor Josephine Anene -Okeakwa, encouraged the miners after collecting money from them.