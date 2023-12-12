Arthur Eze endorses non-kinetic approach to curbing insecurity in South-East

Billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has endorsed the adoption of a non-kinetic approach and other initiatives being implemented towards tackling insecurity in the South-East region of the country.

The philanthropist gave his support when he received a courtesy visit to his house in Abuja, a delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The delegation under the auspices of Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P) visited the oil mogul to inform him about the initiative and invite him for the official launch of the project, holding in Bende local government area of Abia State on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The PISE-P, a comprehensive five-year peace-building and development initiative designed to address the complex socioeconomic challenges and security issues facing the South-East region of Nigeria, was developed in response to the growing impact of agitations, economic decline, and security threat in the region.

The non-kinetic approach is built on eight pillars for sustainable development. They include education, agriculture, commerce and industry, infrastructural development, culture and tourism, sports and entertainment, as well as governance and leadership.

Addressing the delegation, Chief Eze stated that the project was timely, urging all stakeholders to embrace it to find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the South-East.

He applauded the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu for the laudable initiative, assuring him of his support and presence at the official unveiling.

The businessman also commended President Bola Tinubu for all the appointments given to the Igbo, describing him as a good man.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, told Chief Arthur Eze that the project was essentially to the benefit of Ndi Igbo.

He also appreciated Eze for his philanthropic gestures.