Arsenal vs Wolves: Gunners can open up 4-point lead

Arsenal vs Wolves will be a vital match. The Gunners were in a rampant mood on Wednesday night when they put Lens to the sword. And now they’ll be looking to preserve their status at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners moved to the summit last weekend when Kai Havertz struck late at Brentford after Liverpool drew with Manchester City at the Etihad.

With these two sides playing today, Arsenal can open up a four-point lead at the top with a win over Wolves.

Against Lens, Mikel Arteta was able to preserve several key starters in the second half. So it’s unlikely there will be many changes from Wednesday’s team for today’s Arsenal vs Wolves.

Plenty has changed for the Midlands club since with the impressive Gary O’Neil now at the helm. His side sit 12th in the table heading into today’s game. But they’ve been hard done by on numerous occasions by officials already this season.

They’re a decent side, and they certainly won’t surrender the space Lens did on Wednesday night.