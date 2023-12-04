Arsenal to host Liverpool in FA Cup third round [Full Draw]

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month featuring sides that have won the competition 22 times between them.
The Premier League giants are meeting for the first time in the competition since Arsenal won a fifth-round tie 2-1 in 2014.
The Gunners have come out on top in their past three FA Cup clashes, with Liverpool’s last victory in the final of 2001.
Championship side Sunderland are paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of January 6 and 7.
There are several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.
Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former champions Wigan.
See full draw
Luton vs Bolton
Shrewsbury vs Wrexham
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Stoke vs Brighton
Norwich vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers
West Ham vs Bristol City
Tottenham vs Burnley
Fulham vs Rotherham
West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport
Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town
Peterborough United vs Leeds
Millwall vs Leicester
Watford vs Chesterfield
Sunderland vs Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Huddersfield
Gillingham vs Sheffield United
Swansea vs Morecambe
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge
Chelsea vs Preston North End
QPR vs Bournemouth
Coventry vs Oxford
Brentford vs Wolves
Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale
Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh
Hull vs Birmingham
The third-round matches will take place between January 5 and January 8.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.