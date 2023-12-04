Arsenal to host Liverpool in FA Cup third round [Full Draw]

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month featuring sides that have won the competition 22 times between them.

The Premier League giants are meeting for the first time in the competition since Arsenal won a fifth-round tie 2-1 in 2014.

The Gunners have come out on top in their past three FA Cup clashes, with Liverpool’s last victory in the final of 2001.

Championship side Sunderland are paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of January 6 and 7.

There are several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.

Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former champions Wigan.

See full draw

Luton vs Bolton

Shrewsbury vs Wrexham

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stoke vs Brighton

Norwich vs Crewe or Bristol Rovers

West Ham vs Bristol City

Tottenham vs Burnley

Fulham vs Rotherham

West Brom vs Aldershot or Stockport

Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs Leeds

Millwall vs Leicester

Watford vs Chesterfield

Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Huddersfield

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea vs Morecambe

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge

Chelsea vs Preston North End

QPR vs Bournemouth

Coventry vs Oxford

Brentford vs Wolves

Maidstone vs Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh

Hull vs Birmingham

The third-round matches will take place between January 5 and January 8.

Vanguard News