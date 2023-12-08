Army holds COAS Annual Conference in Maiduguri

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army (NA) is set to hold the COAS Annual Conference 2023 in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The conference with the theme “Personnel Motivation for Effective Operational Performance in a Joint Environment” is expected to commence on December 10 and last until December 16, 2023, at the Major General MSA Aliyu Hall, Command Guest House, Maiduguri, Borno State.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said, “The week-long conference is an important annual event in the calendar of the Nigerian Army due to its significance to national security, peace, and stability.

“It offers the NA an avenue to take stock, evaluate, and comprehensively review ongoing operational engagements of the NA in all theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones within the year, among other key agenda.

“This will provide the NA an in-depth insight to make far-reaching decisions that will be result-oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing multifaceted security challenges in the country.

“The Conference would also create an opportunity for the COAS to have face-to-face interaction with the General Officers Commanding, Field Commanders and other senior officers to provide requisite guidance on enhancing NA operations and activities.

“The conference will be declared open on Monday 11 December 2023.

The President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to grace the occasion as the special guest of honour.

“The Opening Ceremony will feature address to troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, inspection of ongoing Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri, and laying of the foundation stone of Headquarters 7 Division by the Special Guest of Honour.

“There would also be a lecture titled “Whole of Society Approach and Military Operations in Nigeria” to be presented by Lieutenant General Onyeabo Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff.

“On 12 December 2023, there shall be commissioning of Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation projects aimed at bringing succour to some communities in Borno State.

‘Furthermore, the conference will review decisions taken at the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2023, while a series of briefs and other operational updates bothering on various activities of the NA will be presented and deliberated upon from 13 to 14 December 2023.

On 15 December, the conference will come to an end with remarks by the COAS.”