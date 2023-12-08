Army dronestrike: No religious crisis, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna – Gov Sani

Gov. Uba Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani said there is no religious or ethnic cleansing in the state following the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area by the Nigerian Army.

Sani stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

The governor’s reaction comes five days after the tragic incident that left over 85 people dead and several others injured.

He said, “Let me make it clear (that) in Kaduna State, we don’t have any religious or ethnic differences.

“At the beginning, a lot of people particularly the religious and ethnic merchants, I’m not surprised if some of them decided to make this issue look like it’s a religious issue. As governor of Kaduna State, we are working together as a team in religious harmony.”

According to the governor, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led a delegation to the Kaduna State Government House to commiserate with the state government and the Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area over the unfortunate incident.

Sunday’s tragic incident has received condemnation from local and international watchdogs, all calling for investigations and a standardised review of procedural activities.

The Nigerian Air Force was quick to absolve itself of responsibility for the incident.

The Nigerian Army had claimed responsibility for the accidental bombing.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, during his visit, apologised to the community over the matter, promising to halt a repeat of such an incident.

“My assessment of that unfortunate incident of Sunday, December 3, 2023, is that it is grave, regrettable. We will do everything possible to prevent such an occurrence from happening again in the conduct of our operations going forward.”

Both the Federal and Kaduna State governments have ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The Kaduna incident happened months after another fatal airstrike on Kwatiri, a Nasarawa village, which left over 85 people killed and many others injured in the January 24 incident.

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the state on a condolence visit to the affected community.

Shettima, who was accompanied by the governor and other top-ranking government officials, assured that the Federal Government is determined to punish anyone found culpable in the incident, saying a thorough probe has been launched in the wake of the incident.

“It is already directed by Mr. President, an investigation is being conducted to prevent a re-occurrence of the incident, and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time,” Shettima said.

He also pledged that the victims of the incident would be supported by the federal government.

“There is no gain in dwelling too much on this incident that has happened. I am here because the President is deeply concerned; he was deeply touched by what happened.

“Let’s not talk about the numbers, one life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in a pogrom. The heart of the President is with the bereaved families.

“We were at the hospital to sympathise with the victims and be rest assured that the Federal Government stands by the community affected and the government and people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident.”

Shettima also assured that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to the total eradication of terrorism and banditry in the Northern region and other parts of the country.