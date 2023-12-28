Army decorates 47 senior officers with the new ranks

…your promotion testament to courage, dedication to duty – Matawalle

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army on Thursday conducted the investiture of 47 newly promoted Brigadier Generals with their new ranks of Major Generals with the minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle saying that the promotion was a testament to their courage, dedication to duty and hard work, noting that their diligence to duty, professional conduct and sacrifices earned them their elevation.

During the investiture, which took place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

Matawale said, “Your promotion is a testament to your many years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our great nation. As a Nigerian, I know first hand the sacrifices that come with attaining this height. It takes a lot of courage, discipline, and resilience to rise through the ranks.

“I am also aware of the rigorous process of selecting those being honoured here today and I make bold to say you are all indeed one of our finest breed and the Nation is proud of you.

“You have all shown exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and a deep understanding in the course of your careers.

“Your contributions to the Nigerian Army are invaluable, and we are confident that you will continue to serve our nation with honour and distinction”.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the Nigerian Army personnel in the fight against insecurity, the minister congratulated them on their elevation and charged them to redouble their efforts towards ending security challenges bedevilling the country.

“This promotion is a beacon of hope to all Nigerians and a call to elevate your efforts in the fight against insecurity especially in the North West and other parts of the Country,” he noted.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja said that the beneficiaries were rewarded for their hard work and commitment to duty.

He noted that the system frowns at incompetence, hence the need to give their best; hence, they attained the level of policy formation in the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja urged them to be logical and objective in their professional conduct for effective performance.

The Army Chief further charged the senior officers to work diligently in line with the COAS philosophy which is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment.”

The COAS also appreciated the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strategic guidance and support to the Nigerian Army and pledged the unflinching loyalty of the Nigerian Army personnel to the constituted authority.

Speaking on behalf of other promotees, Major General Gideon Ajetunmobi appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing their promotion to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army.

He also thanked him for creating an enabling environment, guidance and support for the COAS to steer the affairs of the Nigerian Army as the Army Chief.

He said the promoted officers were highly motivated to remain committed and dedicated to the services of the Nigerian army and the nation in general in consonance with the COAS vision which is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment”.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu (then Brigadier General) had on Friday last week announced that the Army Council confirmed the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

He said a total of 47 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major General, while 75 Colonels were elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

Notably among the benefiting officers are the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Major General Gedeon Ajetunmobi, Major Gen Osifo, Major Gen Nnebiehe, Major Gen Monday, Major Gen Okoro, Major Gen Bobby and Major Gen Sani among others.

Among dignitaries present at the occasion were the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Gwabim Musa, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and governor of Taraba State as well as former Chief of Army Stsff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya retired.