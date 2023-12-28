Army confirms arrest of soldier for allegedly killing driver in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing a truck driver at a checkpoint along Maiduguri-Dikwa- Gamboru road.

The incident occurred following a misunderstanding between the soldier and the truck driver at the checkpoint.

The incident, which occurred on Boxing Day, has led to a total boycott of the busy border road in protest by commercial drivers, leaving many travellers stranded.

Confirming the arrest, yesterday, in a statement, Lt. Col. A. Y. Jingina, the 7 Division Public Relations Officer, said the army had commenced an investigation after receiving a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said: “Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident.

“The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested and an investigation has commenced.

“It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State.”

Borno govt condemns killing

Also reacting to the incident, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said the government received the killing with utter shock, anguish and dismay.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Bukar Tijani, yesterday in Maiduguri, Zulum condoled with the family of the deceased driver and members of NURTW.

He described the incident as one the government cannot condone and prayed for such not to occur again.

“The Borno State Government has received the sad news of the killing of a truck driver on December 26, 2023 along Gamboru-Ngala Road, with utter shock, anguish and dismay. The victim, Muhammad Bello was a resident of Bulabulin Monday Market area in MMC and an average of 35 years old.

“The government condemns in strong terms this act of violence allegedly committed by military personnel.

“The government also commiserates with the family of the deceased. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”