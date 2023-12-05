Army concludes clearance of unexploded explosives at Ikeja Cantonment

By Evelyn Usman

Chief of Army Staff, COAS Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday in Lagos, disclosed that 2,055 Unexploded Explosive Ordnance were recovered from the 2002 bomb blast site in the Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, at the end of the clearance operation tagged Exercise Clean Sweep.

He has therefore declared the 155,275 square meters site safe and secured, following a certification by the Nigeria Police Bomb Disposal Department, at the end of the 57-day clearance exercise.

Speaking at the Closing ceremony of the Exercise Clean Sweep, at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, the COAS explained that no casualty was recorded during the duration of the exercise.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja who was represented by the Commander, Engineer Corps, Major General Philip Eromonsele, said “exactly 57 days ago, I flagged off this Exercise to clear remnants of unexploded ordnances from the site of the 28 January 2002 Ikeja Cantonment Bomb Blast.

“Before now, the contaminated site has been a no-go area for inhabitants of the cantonment and environ as the Unexploded Explosive Ordnance therein posed a grave safety and security threat.

“I therefore stand here just about two months short of the 22nd anniversary of the bomb blast with great sense of accomplishment, pride in the ability of our personnel and gratitude to the Lord for the successful clearance of the harmful Unexploded Explosive Ordnance.

” The blast’s epicenter, measuring 155,275 Square Meters, is now safe and secured for immediate productive development”, he declared.

He attributed the success of the exercise to the deployment of “ the most sophisticated Explosive Ordnance Disposal technologies and techniques available today in the market which included: ground penetrating radar detection systems, drone-propagated chemical clearance of vegetation, as well as remote-controlled Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots”

Additionally, he said, “The best Nigerian Army personnel in Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Ammunition Technical Experts from Nigerian Army Engineers and the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps were also employed.”The efficient mobilization of these men and equipment resulted in the timely search/recovery and disposal of 2,055 Unexploded Explosive Ordnance of various calibers from the contaminated site.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for his support and the assistance of other security agencies towards the successful exercise, he informed that the ongoing end-of-year exercises and operations by the Nigerian Army had been strengthened to achieve their respective objectives of combating piracy, oil theft, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, insurgency, secessionist agitation among other violent crimes.

Earlier in his remarks, Acting Director, Directorate of Engineer Search and Disposal, Colonel A.O Kazeem, explained that Exercise Clean Sweep was conducted in four phases: mobilization, vegetation clearance, Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) search and recovery, and demobilization. He added that each phase was executed with precision and utmost professionalism, thereby demonstrating what he described as exceptional capabilities of the Nigerian Army personnel

He said, “The officers and soldiers have not only demonstrated their mastery of EOD tactics, techniques and procedures but have also showcased their proficient use of the best technology in modern EOD operations. This is in line with the COAS command philosophy which is ‘to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“In adherence to international best practices as well as quality assurance, the site was double-checked by the Nigerian Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal-CBRN. They meticulously inspected an area of about 155,000 square meters, and certified the site clear”.