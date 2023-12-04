Armed robbery: Police urge citizens, residents to profile domestic staff

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has raised the alarm over recent developments where some domestic staff conspire with their gang members to rob their bosses, urging the citizens and residents of the state to always profile their domestic staff.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon cited some incidents in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

He stated: “On 23rd of November 2023, the Command received a report from one Mfon Douglas Okpongette of No. 63 Obio Imo Street, Uyo that at about 1:35pm, his wife sent their Driver, one Anietie Jumbo Akpan to gauge the tyre of their Toyota Tacoma Vehicle, Navy Blue in Colour, with registration No. SMK83DQ, Engine No. IGR0668216 and Chassis No.STENU52N352068568.

“Unfortunately, the said Driver conspired with their Security Guard, one Emem Samuel and absconded with the vehicle to unknown destination. They packed their belongings from the house of Mr. Mfon Douglas before their arrival.

“A similar incident happened in October at Oruk Anam LGA when one Ubonobong Effiong Markson of Nung Ikot Udo-Offiong Village who was a former driver, led his gang of armed robbers to break into the house of his former boss at night, asked her for the car key and made away with the car.

“He was arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and the car recovered. It is expedient that you profile your domestic Staff before accepting them. You may have to also ask someone to surety or serve as guarantor before you accept them.

“Domestic Staff are meant to be our helpers, confidants and friends but some of them most times constitute themselves to be nuisance and threats to their bosses, leading to shame and pain”