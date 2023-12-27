Armed Forces must free Nigeria from shackles of adversaries – CDS

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has Tuesday assured troops of the 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto that the armed forces stand by them in the fight to defeat the nation’s adversaries and restore peace and stability in the country.

Gen. Musa gave the assurance Tuesday while addressing troops of Joint Task Force North West, Operation Hadarin Daji, at a luncheon in Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

“I convey to you the greetings from all members of the armed forces of Nigeria and, at the same time, wish you a happy Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.

“I also assured you of my maximum support for you to carry out your constitutional responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of our dear country.”

“I am optimistic that God is on our side, which is the reason our armed forces are daily recording successes in the fight against enemies, and normalcy has since returned to many parts of the country.”

“Nigeria must be free through the collective efforts of the entire armed forces and other security operatives at various theatres of operations around the country.

In his vote of thanks at the luncheon, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Joint Taskforce Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut, appreciated the CDS visit to the Division despite his tight schedule.

He said the ongoing war against terrorists and bandits to restore peace and socio-economic development in the state and the northwest of the country is of paramount importance to the troops of the Northwest Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji.

“Your support and words of encouragement have kept us going in recording operational successes in our various theatres of the joint taskforce northwest operation Hadarin Daji.

“I appreciate the efforts of our gallant officers and soldiers for their sacrifices and acts of gallantry, no matter the risk involved.

“I urged our officers and soldiers to remain resolute and loyal to the constituted authorities in the fight against criminal elements.

“The CDS luncheon with troops during this Christmas period and New Year festivities will serve as a morale booster for our troops and their families.”

Activities at the event included the commissioning of a clinic built and donated to the community by CDS at Guiwa in the Sokoto metropolis, dishing out food to soldiers wounded in action, and performances by diverse cultural troops.

Vanguard News