ARDA spotlights gender-based violence, premieres ‘Beckma’

By Efe Onodjae

In commemoration of the ongoing 16 Days of activism against Gender-Based Violence, ARDA Development Communication Inc. (ARDA-DCI) presents the first public screening of its award-winning feature film, Beckma, a development-centered movie that aims to spotlight the various manifestations of gender-based violence influenced by entrenched social norms in communities and the realities of the legal system in combating them and providing recourse to survivors.

The movie, “Beckma,” was premiered at the Ebony Life Cinemas, 1637 Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the presence of secondary school students and officials of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), amongst others.

The Executive Director of ARDA-DCI, Mrs. Data Phido, who is also the Executive Producer of the film, while speaking on the showing of Beckma, said, “We are honored to be showing our feature film, Beckma, publicly for the first time during the 16 Days of Activism annual campaign. I know the catalytic impact that storytelling has in moving conversations forward and engendering change, and I look forward to the many ways Beckma will further that change specifically as it relates to gender-based violence.

“The issues of domestic and gender violence are hardly spoken about. You saw the pastor’s wife in the movie; when you see her outside, you won’t know that she’s undergoing such stress. People hardly talk about it, even survivors. People who are victimized, they hardly talk about it because they don’t want the whole community to look down on them.

“People feel like there’s no justice. It’s something that’s killing people; gender-based violence brings so much trauma to the lives of people that suffer from it. Even the young man who was talking about it sees every woman like that. Young people, when they get married, they’re abusing their wives. So we have to address it, address issues about them.

“This is why we decided to do a movie on it so that when people watched it, they can see that survivors can speak out.”

Speaking to a journalist was one of the leading characters in the movie, who played the role of Enitan; Rhoda Inaju. According to her, the movie emphasizes sexual molestation, and any survivor should always speak up when the need arises. “I feel blessed because it’s a wonderful film that addresses various issues. I’m excited that I was able to portray Enitan; (the character) the story was inspiring and sad, making it very exciting for me to play.

“As an actor, I had to set aside my ego, immerse myself in her world, and feel what she feels.

“I have played many roles in various movies. ‘Beckham’ is one of the best films, and it’s currently in cinemas. Although it’s not available on streaming platforms yet.”

Speaking on the message of the movie, Rhoda says, “Inspire to be anything you want to be. Don’t let society hinder you. If you’re a victim of gender assault or gender-based violence, speak up and strive for better education, especially for the girl child who may think about being in the husband’s house instead of school.”