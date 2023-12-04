ARCON inducts 624 newly registered architects, others

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Architects’ Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON ), has swelled membership of practising architects in Nigeria with the recent induction of the newly registered architects, architectural technologists and architectural firms into its fold.

The inductees include 624 architects, 54 architectural firms and 86 architectural firms.

In his welcome address at the induction ceremony which took place in Abuja, ARCON President, Arc. (Sir) Oladipupo Ajayi stated that despite the strategic importance of Architecture to nation-building, the profession had grappled with its own challenges resulting in the Ministerial directives to ARCON in 2022 to be an arbiter to the two warring association which are Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects (ANCA).

“I must say that one of the outcomes of the peace initiative is the Professional Practice Competence Examinations (PPCE), which is in accordance with the Act establishing the Council. I pray that this peace is sustained and we must tell ourselves never to tread this path of outright disregard for rules and regulations that guide us.

“It is on this note that I enjoin all architects in Nigeria to come together and set aside their differences to pursue the common goal of adding to the development agenda of this administration and subsequent ones.

” This is the main reason why the Government set the Council up and to ensure that it grants licences and instruments to architects, architectural technologists and architectural firms to practice their trade unfettered. No organisation is empowered to fulfill this mandate.

“To the newly qualified architects, registered architectural technologists and architectural firms, I would want you to painstakingly check your daily activities against the standard expected of an Architect: Be honest and act with integrity; Promote your services honestly and responsibly; Consider the wider impact of your work; Carry out your work faithfully and conscientiously.

“Be trustworthy and to look after your clients’ money properly; Co-operate with regulatory requirements and investigations; Deal with disputes or complaints appropriately.

” Have respect for others Tick these boxes as you ply your trade on a daily basis and you would feel a sense of fulfilment”, Arc. Ajayi admonished.

Speaking on ARCON Project Registration Number (APRN), ARCON Registrar, Arc. Umar Murnai, urged the newly inducted architects, technologists and firms to support the initiative and ensure it works in all states of the federation.

According to him, APRN has become necessary to protect architecture, the building industry, and the public.

Murnai added that the initiative, which has been adopted at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, should be adopted by Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Registrar, who lamented that the profession has not hit 10 percent of its potential and mandate, however, assured architects in the country of unlimited opportunities for them in the country.

He said with the initiative, it has been difficult for unregistered architects to submit architectural drawings in Abuja.

Former Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Lagos Chapter, Ladipo Lewis, while speaking on architectural ethics, said that the role of the regulatory body is to give you your license and protect the public, insisting that inductees cannot therefore afford to toil with professional integrity.

“You can’t apply your seal on jobs you’re not responsible for.

” You must declare any interest you have in any assignments you’re given.

“You must never be involved in any form of corruption and bribery.

” Ensure that all your dealings under professional competency is that you’re above board

Execute your job with the best of practices

“Have clarity of terms when you’re engaged and be responsible for anything you take up.

” Have a condition of engagement with your client and always be truthful in your dealings.

Your integrity will either carry or crash you.

“On general ethics and obligation, you cannot discriminate against your colleagues.

” You need to respect other people’s work without proper reference.

You’re obligated to help others to get registered”.