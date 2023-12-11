ARCON charges retired staff to stand for truth always

ARCON President, Sir Dipo Ajayi and Registrar, Umar Murnai with one of the retirees, Mr. Anthony Agwwdoma during the later’s send-forth ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

Architects’ Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), for the first time since its establishment in 2969, hosted its retired staff as a sign of commendation for their selfless service to the Council over the years.

The send-forth ceremony took place in the Ikoyi area of Lagos last week.

The retirees hosted include Mrs. Titilayo Adenekan, Mr. Anthony Aghwadowa, Mr. Matthew Obodeti, Mr. Andrew Ohiomah. Mr. Celestine Ikekweren, Mr. Ojo Jones and Mr. Otegbade Sunkanmi. Others are Mr. Saidi Yusuf, Mr. Mohammed Sani, Mr. Godson Gbufor, Mr. Salifu Ibrahim, Mrs. Salawu Tawakalitu and Mr. Abdulhamid Musa.

President of ARCON, Arc. (Sir) Dipo Ajayi, noted in his welcome address that the journey of ARCON had been tortuous but “we thank God for how far He has helped us.

“It is clear that our staff have been so supportive and wonderful. Hence, their efforts and dutifulness have helped us to get to where we are today. And I can’t thank you enough.

“Many of you retirees will recall that when I came in as the President of ARCON, I inherited 15 court cases but with your support, we have won 12. Kudos to you all.

“We called for this ceremony to publicly sing your praises over your meritorious service with the council.

“With what God has enabled us to do, together, we have laid a foundation that cannot be shaken for ARCON.

“Though you have served and retired, I urge you to stand for the truth and nothing but the truth. In as much as we are eager to identify with you, we urge you to identify with us and represent us well in all your endeavours.

“All of you have done well and we implore you to watch our back for us.

I’m eternally indebted to you all”.

The president also charged serving staff to exemplify good spirit and dedication to their duties and surpass the landmarks the retirees have made.

Ajayi charged them to pay more sacrifice in order to raise the bar of architecture in Nigeria, which is one of the mandates of the council.

“Be thoughtful, be more active and come up with fresh innovations and ideas that will increase the council’s earnings”, he said.

Registrar of ARCON, Umar Murnai who expressed gratitude to the retirees, noted that ARCON having reviewed its achievements in the last few years, concluded that the members of staff had been very diligent in executing their task.

Murnai who said this send-forth was the first since the council was established in 1969, noted that “Without their work, the council wouldn’t have been able to achieve its feat.

On why the event was held in Lagos, the Registrar said: “We decided to do it in Lagos to in a way commission the newly remodelled ARCON building in Lagos.

“Now, we have enough space to engage in our activities.

He urged all the retirees should please be good ambassadors of ARCON.

“Don’t dissociate yourself from ARCON.”

Arc. Kayode Anibaba, appealed to ARCON to take good care of the retirees.

“They are assets who know the history of the council more than some of us.

“Yes, they have retired, but they can still be useful to the council.

“I plead that no matter what, let’s ask after their welfare because they’ve done a lot for ARCON.

Arc. Ladi Lewis called on the council to carry along both the retired and serving staff members.

He urged the retirees to be good ambassadors of ARCON.

Noting that many of them living archives of the council, he urged the council to work towards coming up with its history, using some of the narratives from the retirees.

One of the retirees, Anthony Aghwadoma, who thanked the council for its gesture pledged to offer any assistance within his power to the council at any time.

Another retiree, Andy Ohiomah, who expressed delight over the send-forth, praised the council and management of ARCON for taking the right step in redeveloping its Lagos office.

“I’m happy that we’re not being sentforth under potter cabin”, adding that the delivery of the project was a dream come true for him.