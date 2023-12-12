APWEN calls on engineers to support election of Oguntala as NSE President

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN have called on all Engineers to support the election of Engr. Margret Oguntala as the first female president of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE.

The Association through the President, Engr. Elizabeth Eterigho, FNSE disclosed that, Engr. Oguntala was duly elected in 2021 as the deputy President of the society and was ratified during the Annual General Meeting of the same year.

She said, gender inclusiveness can be achieved when the elected officer is allowed to become the president of NSE to discharge her obligations to the development and progress of the country at large.

According to her, the judicial interference through interlocutory injunction from a nascent faction calls for a deep concern.

“APWEN has developed diversity and inclusion policy through the Royal Academy of Engineering sponsorship and this document was endorsed by both NSE and COREN in 2020. How do we explain non-compliance to our domestic and international publics? Indeed, how do we raise our head or beat our chest and claim that we are compliant?

“We are unflinching in our total support for Engr Mrs Oguntala’s mandate and will follow up rationally and logically until the right thing is done.

“Engr. Oguntala’s competence, commitment and skill are not in question as amply shown in the votes from all and sundry during the elections”, she said.

Highlighting some of the achievements of Oguntala, she said, she has served in different capacities including being vice president three times, leading the corporate resource and media and giving a new impetus to the Nigerian Engineer magazine.

“She also served as a member of the Governing Board of the Lagos State Polytechnic.h As well as a member of College Industry Board, College of Engineering, Covenant University.

“She superintended over the completion of the Ikeja branch secretariat building.Under her watch, Ikeja Branch came first consecutively in Branch Group Dynamics for two years”, she said.

She further explained that, “Beyond raising questions about gender dynamics in Nigerian elections, this incident has initiated a concerning trend, whereby individuals within the family could employ legal manoeuvres with potentials to ruin our cohesion as an entity.

“Although judicial intervention in election matters is constitutionally permissible, the use of injunctions, whether ex-parte or interlocutory, on election-related issues is regarded as regressive. It is an ill wind that will blow none any good on the long run.

“Stopping the investiture of a duly elected Deputy President is neither strategic nor progressive especially at a time when the nation and the world in general are talking about diversity, inclusion and gender equity”, she concluded.