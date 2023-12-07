Appeal Court judge, Justice Ikyegh dies at 65

By Peter Duru

The Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt Division, Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh has died.

Justice Ikyegh who hailed from Benue State reportedly died Wednesday afternoon at his Makurdi residence located at the Achussa Community area of the state capital.

The death of Justice Ikyegh was reportedly made known when the Chief Judge of Benue state, Justice Maurice Ikpambese during a public function in Mskurdi called for a minute silence in his honour.

Though no official statement has been issued by his family on his demise, it was gathered that the deceased collapse while making a phone call at home and effort by family members to revive him was unsuccessful.

According to the source “he was then rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hopsital, BSUTH, Makurdi where he was confirmed dead by medical doctors.”

It was gathered that the 65 years old jurist was known for his sound judgements and forthrightness.

The late jurist recently made the list of the 22 Justices of the Court of Appeal shortlisted by Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, and forwarded to the National Judicial Council, NJC, to be promoted to the apex court from the North Central, on reserve basis.