APC’s Age-Suleiman replaces LP’s Doherty at Lagos Assembly

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Rauf Age-Suleiman, has replaced Labour Party candidate, Olukayode Doherty whose candidacy was upturned by the Appeal Court.

Age-Suleiman took the oath on Wednesday before Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers just before the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaker Obasa, while welcoming him, urged the lawmaker to cooperate with his colleagues and constantly remember those who he represents.

Obasa also congratulated the governor, the APC and the people of Amuwo-Odofin saying that with the oath of office, the ruling party now has 39 members in the House as against one member from the Labour Party.

