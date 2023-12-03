APC’ll replicate 2023 electoral victory in Anambra come 2025 – Obidike

…Welcomes Senators, Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ekwunife and others in the state party structure

As Anambra APC holds there stakeholders interface in the state capital Awka, 2nd December 2023, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Obidike Chukwuebuka has boasted that the party will take over Anambra State from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) which has been holding the state down for over 16 years without tangible development.

In his speech, Obidike expressed confidence in the ability of Sen. Ifeanyi Uba and Sen. Uche Ekwunife to take the party to the next level particularly Anambra APC chapter, noting that the state has been facing many challenges leading to disaffections and seeming disintegration that’s has affected the party from not winning any seat in the state.

According to him, APC believes in progressivism as a political ideology that can be deployed to improve the lives of millions of Ndi- Anambra and improve the state through appropriate political actions and social reforms based on advancement in science, technology, economic development and social organisation.

“Looking at Sen. Ubah antecedents you will agree with us that the end of APGA in Anambra state is near.

Sen. Ifeanyi was first elected a Senator under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in 2019. He was also re-elected under the YPP in the recently concluded 2023 poll which was cheered by many as impressive outing because through his doggedness, YPP was able to secure three House of Assembly seats in Anambra for young politicians, and also stood his ground to reclaim the victory of a House of Representatives candidate of his party, who was on the verge of losing her victory.

“Coming to Sen. Uche Ekwunife who is known for his hard work has successfully etched her name in the annals of Anambra’s political history.

“When the story of Anambra’s contemporary political history will be written, she will get a sizeable mention, but if the mention will be negative or positive depends on who the writer and his or her biases are.

“Above all, she has come to be known as a politician with a cult of followers in the state, and this can be seen in her victory in the 2019 general election, which saw her winning a seat in the Senate for a second time, despite contesting against known politicians.

“Finally, It is pertinent to also note that APC has initiated and concluded plans to structure our party into a truly grassroots progressive party which will enable our members across Anambra state to have a symbolic representation of our party in their neighbourhood and a place for active interaction between and among members on one hand, and members and leadership at different tiers of government on the other hand.

“In addition, our vision is to institutionalise the progressive ideology in the body politic of Anambra state which will certainly amplify our differences between us and other political parties that are only interested in capturing power.”