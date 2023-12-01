APC will win states in South South, Akpabio boasts 

Senate President, Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to stay in the South- South geopolitical zone, just as he said that the only way the zone can show appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for having a Senate President from the zone after 45 years is to win South South for APC.

Speaking on Friday evening when he played host to the Executive Committee members of APC in the South South, Akpabio said that for the President and the leadership of the party to have graciously granted the South South zone the opportunity of occupying the Senate President position, the party must reciprocate the good gesture by winning all states in the zone for the party in subsequent elections.

The President of the Senate who commended the performance of the party for the APC in the 2023 general election, stressed that President Bola Tinubu and the party got the required 25 percent votes in all the states of the South South, adding that in Akwa Ibom State alone, “the APC scored more votes than it scored in all the five South East states put together”.

He, therefore charged leadership of APC in the zone to work assiduously to ensure that APC win next year’s governorship election in Edo State.