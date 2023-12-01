Home » News » APC will win states in South South, Akpabio boasts 
News

December 1, 2023

APC will win states in South South, Akpabio boasts 

Ministerial Nominees

Senate President, Akpabio

By Henry  Umoru 

PRESIDENT of the Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to stay in the South- South geopolitical zone, just as he said that the only way the zone can  show appreciation to President Bola  Tinubu  for having a Senate President from the zone after 45 years is to win South South for APC.

Speaking on Friday evening when  he  played  host to the Executive Committee members of APC in the South South, Akpabio   said that  for the President and the leadership of the party to have graciously granted the South South zone the opportunity of occupying the Senate President position, the party must reciprocate the good gesture by winning all states in the zone for the party in subsequent elections. 

The President  of the Senate  who commended the performance of the party for the APC in the 2023 general election, stressed  that President Bola Tinubu and the party got the required 25 percent votes in all the states of the South South, adding that in Akwa Ibom State alone, “the APC scored more votes than it scored in all the five South East states put together”.

He, therefore charged leadership of APC in the zone to work assiduously to ensure that APC win next year’s governorship election in Edo State.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.