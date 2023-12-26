APC releases timetable for by-elections, pegs Senate form at N20m

The All Progressives Congress, APC has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the February 3, 2024 by-elections.

The APC timetable, which was released on Monday, was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu.

According to the party, the sale of nominations, expressions of interest, and delegates forms for contestants into Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats will begin on December 27, 2023, and end on January 2, 2024, while primary elections are slated for January 6, 2024.

The APC pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N20m, N10m, and N2m, respectively.

The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for Expressions of Interest, while the Nomination Form is free.

The party stated, “Youths from 25 to 40 years old are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on Nomination Forms.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of by-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It stated that the vacancies occurred across two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies, spanning nine states of the Federation.