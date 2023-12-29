APC professionals council to unveil George Akume Foundation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council, has disclosed plans to launch a foundation in honour of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator, George Akume in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The council’s Director General, Seyi Bamigbade, who announced this at the weekend, in Lagos, said the foundation will focus on promoting the ideals which the former Benue State governor has consistently stood for over the decades.

According to Bamigbade, the foundation will be officially unveiled in Lagos on January 1, 2024.

He said it would advance the philanthropy and humanitarian campaign for which the SGF stands out, adding that “it will empower youths with business grants, support widows and the less privileged, offer scholarships as well as provide educational materials to communities in Benue and the North Central in general.”

He announced Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-Jonh as the pioneer chairman board of trustees of the foundation.

Bamigbade, therefore, urged philanthropic Nigerians and donor agencies to collaborate with the council as it seeks to improve the lives of Nigerians in their communities in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the current administration.