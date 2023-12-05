APC postpones inauguration of standing c’ttees

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed, indefinitely, the inauguration of its newly constituted standing committees.

Vanguard gathered that the development followed rejections by some members of the committees, notably, BUA Group chairman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who was appointed into its finance committee.

Party Spokesman, Felix Morka last Thursday said the National Working Committee, NWC, had constituted five standing committees namely Establishment, Finance, Publicity, Intergovernmental and Conflict Resolutions.

The party named Uguru Ofoke as Chairman of the Finance committee, while Bashir Gumel was to serve as secretary.

Other members include the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen; Minister of Finance, Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and oil magnate, A.A. Rano and several others.

Apart from Rabiu, who rejected his membership of the 34-member finance committee, some other committee members were said to have grumbled about the lack of consultations with them before announcing them to the committees.

Speaking after, yesterday’s NEC meeting of the party, Morka said it was resolved that the inauguration of the committees be shifted till further notice, declining to disclose reasons for the development.

The NWC also condemned the attack on the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Dr. Gabriel Longpet and “called on law enforcement authorities to expeditiously investigate, arrest and bring perpetrators to justice.”