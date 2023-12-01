APC Group hails Tinubu’s feats, begins grassroots mobilization for 2027

President Bola Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to consolidate its power and secure a successful future for the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group known as Consolidated APC Grassroot Movement, CAGram, has commenced grassroots mobilization for the 2027 general elections.

The group also hailed the political feats of former Lagos State Governor and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as it sets its sights on a robust and strategized campaign.

They said this at the inauguration of its National, Zonal, and State Executive Members, during the week, in Abuja.

The Group, which consists of loyalists and supporters of Tinubu, also recognized his immense contributions to the APC’s success over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its coordinator, the national chairman of CAGram Engr. Salisu Magaji, stated that Tinubu had demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, which have earned him the admiration and respect of many across the country.

He said: “The expectation is very clear. We are mobilizers to the grassroots and we have mobilized for the party (APC) and we have started mobilizing against the 2027 election and we are not going to relent in our mandate and we will bring the first president that will emerge in this country. We have demonstrated that within the six months of his stay, you can see that the atmosphere is very conducive.

“Before, I couldn’t travel from here to my state but now I travel by road for about 12 kilometers. Security is becoming a history in the country and you can now see that a lot of investments are coming up. He is the first president to ever travel to Saudi Arabia where they promised to invest in our oil sector and also our banking industry while the dollar will be regulated and we will have imports and exports as expected.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first president that doesn’t have Oga, he doesn’t have a political mentor and so we are copying his style because we have grown up from a child of kindergarten to secondary school to university and we are now emeritus, retired professors in terms of support group so we are more than support groups now, we are calling voters.

“We decide who’s going to be the 2027 president. Whatever you do, we will wait for you at the bus stop, if you make us happy, we are going to campaign door to door, office to office to ensure that 2027 will be better than what we are having now.

“We are giving 100 percent hope because Asiwaju has promised that he will remove subsidy and he has kept to his words and you can see what is happening, there are a lot of investors and attraction outside of the country and today the oil issue is going to become history, the dollar issue is going to become issue.

“We are talking about health, if you look at his budget, what takes major part of the budget is security, human development, and education and that is to show that this guy has a sense of belonging and this is our major problem in the country. He didn’t talk about infrastructure. He talks about human development, security and education.”

On his part, the National Secretary, CAGram, Hon. Butches Emmanuel Nwosu, extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone present, emphasizing the movement’s distinction as more than a support group within the APC party.

He stressed the importance of understanding CAGram’s objectives, underscoring its role as the prime platform for grassroots mobilization within the party.

Nwosu highlighted the movement’s commitment to upcoming local government, ward, and polling unit elections, urging members to grasp the essence of CAGram’s establishment and its three cardinal objectives.

Emphasizing the value of genuine participation and self-driven responsibility, he underlined the movement’s resolve to deliver tangible results, free from inflated numbers and external influence.