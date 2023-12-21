Apapa Traffic: Oyetola sets up committee to review 

GRIDLOCK—The traffic gridlock at the Mile 2 end of Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos ,yesterday. Photo: Joe Akintola, Photo Editor.

E-call-up system

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the E-call up traffic management system, Marine and Blue Economy minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, has set up a committee to review the system and come up with measures to ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the minister’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday.

The committee is to review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port corridor.

Ismail who noted that the committee was expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos today for the review, quoted the minister as saying “every possible abuse of the system by human should be x-rayed and solutions provided with a view to ensuring that it is abuse-free.”

Although, the E-call up system was introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in February 2021 for trucks servicing the Lagos Ports, which truckers are expected to use to book turns to enter the Ports, recent reports have suggested potential compromises in the functionality of the system.