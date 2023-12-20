Apapa Traffic: Oyetola meets Umahi on dilapidating port access roads

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has met with his counterpart in the Ministry of Works, David Umahi over the need to fix failed portions of access roads leading to the seaports in the country.

According to the minister, the dilapidated port access roads are making importers and exporters experience high transportation costs, prolonged transit times, and heightened risk of accidents, adding that “all these issues cumulatively impede our national economic growth, discourage foreign investment, and hinder our international trade competencies.”

Oyetola, who personally delivered the message to the Works minister on Tuesday evening, during his visit to the ministry, listed 15 roads that require urgent attention.

The roads cut across Lagos Port complex, Tin-can Island Port, Calabar New Port, Delta Port and Onne Port. Some of the access roads are: 1.6km dual carriage road within the Lagos Port Complex, 3km Tin-can Island access road, 15.3km Eleme Junction -Trailer Park Junction Dual Carriage way at Onne Port and 3.1km FLT-FOT Roundabout Single Carriage way , also at Onne Port.

The works minister appreciated Oyetola and commended him for taking the trouble to visit his office with the request. He promised to take the matter up without any further delay as he agreed with Oyetola that the fixing of the listed access roads would increase ports efficiency and aid the country’s economic growth.