Apapa gridlock: Vacate Cele-Mile-2, Tin can road, Lagos govt orders truckers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Wednesday, directed drivers of articulated vehicles that have turned the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway into parking lots to vacate immediately.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who gave the directive, said it underscores the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

Prioritizing the safety and well-being of the public, Giwa stressed the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with the directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.

Recall that several efforts to remove the tankers and truckers from the axis have failed as recalcitrant drivers ignored Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,’s directive to vacate.