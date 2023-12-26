Anxiety in Ondo community as kingmakers disown self-appointed monarch

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Kingmakers in Alade-ldanre community in ldanre council area of Ondo State, have described as impostor anyone parading himself as the traditional ruler of the community.

Speaking on the selection of a new monarch, the Prime Minister of the town, who doubles as the Regent, Chief Oladipo Akinsowon, said that a new monarch would soon be selected.

Akinsowon said that ” the selection process for a new monarch will soon commence, we distancing ourselves from a selection process that violates the tradition and custom of the community.

He declared that the process to replace the late Oba Olusegun Akinbola, who joined his ancestors three years ago will start soon.

According to him “Anybody parading himself as the monarch of the town is an impostor and such action is against the tradition and custom of the ancient town.

Akinsowon, who is also the Prime Minister of the town, said a new king will be selected in accordance with the tradition of the town, noting that a High Court has invalidated the earlier method of choosing traditional rulers for the town.

Speaking after a meeting with critical stakeholders, which include, traditional kingmakers, chiefs, and youth of the community, he said that ” Presently, we have no king in Alade but we have regent.

” As regent, I have been on the throne for the past three years taking control of the community, and holding meetings with my chiefs because presently, the regent is the acting Oba.

“If anybody is parading himself as an Oba, he is never an Oba. I think he is arrogating power that does not belong to him. Nobody can become the Oba without the consent of the kingmakers and we have not chosen anybody as the king.

“The latest judgment has referred us to our traditional way of installing an Oba.

” Since both papers sent to the court have not been recognized and to avoid a vacuum, we have liaised with the elderly people in the community and discussed the matter with them for possible advice on further steps.

“We have a part of Idanre that has experienced 25 Obas on the throne and the 26th is on the throne.

“There are traditional ways they are used to without relying on any recommendation. We will consult all those people, the elders and they will guide us on the way forward.

“We are not considering any ruling house for now because the first one, those who were sent to the court were struck out.

” This time, we are going purely on the traditional way of installing an Oba. Before you can become an Oba, you must belong to a ruling house and we have two ruling houses in Alade which are the Akinbola and Akinboro.

“We initially had six kingmakers but we have lost three. Now, we have three which include me (the Lisa), the Sasere, and the Odunwo.

“No Oba has been approved by the court as the Aladeokun-in-council of Alade, Idanre.”

Also speaking the secretary of the youths in the town, Adewale Akinrinlola, insisted that due process should be followed in selecting a monarch for the town.

Akinrinlola, who supported the stands of the kingmakers appealed to them to swing into action immediately.

He pointed out that the town was long overdue for a new monarch.