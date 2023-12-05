Anti-terror coalition slams Kwankwasiyya movement over continued protests

Omeiza Ajayi

Anti-terror coalition, the National Coalition against Terrorism has berated the Kwankwasiyya political movement in Kano state for protesting the Appeal Court Judgment which affirmed the sack of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State.

Describing the protests as an act of terror, the coalition asked the State Security Services SSS to urgently invite leaders of the movement for interrogation.

There have been at least four protests by the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano state since the appellate court sacked the governor on November 17, 2023, and declared All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March poll.

Just last Wednesday, protesters gathered in some locations across the state with placards having inscriptions like ‘Our mandate must be restored’, ‘Kano voted for Abba’, injustice exposed in CTC’, among others.

However, at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the coalition, Terrence Kuanum said the Kwankwasiyya movement has continued to unleash terror on Nigerians living in Kano State especially none indigenes.

He said; “This action has started already with pockets of protest by few rioters in the guise of protesting the Appeal Court Judgment which confirmed the sacking of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State.

“The NNPP has already appealed the judgment to the Supreme Court, yet the attacks on the judiciary, the image and persons of the Hon. Justices of both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court is a daily routine of the sponsored extremists.

“The main target is to discredit the image and administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and term him incompetent to govern the country.

“This is an act of terrorism that must be properly checked by the security agencies in order to forestall anarchy and violent killings by the Kwankwaso foot soldiers. The Kwankwasiyya group has equally commissioned some individuals which we have identified to cause violence in Abuja and other parts of the country in the next few days.

“The job of these individuals is to occupy foreign missions in Nigeria, thereafter, the Supreme Court premises and cause violence ahead of the Supreme Court decision on the Kano State governorship appeal pending before it.

“The Kwankwasiyya group has become a threat, not only to the residents of Kano state but also the judiciary and the Nation as a whole.

“Without reservation, we call on the Director General of State Security Service to immediately invite Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for interrogation before Kwankwasiyya set the country on fire.

“The call for Kwankwaso’s interrogation as the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement is a task that must happen now because, we cannot afford to entertain any act of terrorism at the moment”.