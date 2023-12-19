Anglican priest laments gradual extinction of Yoruba language

By James Ogunnaike

Vicar of Saint John’s Anglican Church, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, Venerable Lawrence Otegbola, has expressed concern over what he described as gradual extinction of the Yoruba language.

The cleric said this in his sermon during a thanksgiving service marking the 32nd edition of the Owu National Convention, held at Ijebu Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He lamented that the current generation of Yoruba children and youth no longer understand, and as well as speak the language proficiently.

To appreciate the beauty of the rich tradition and cultural values of Yoruba, he stressed the need for parents to begin to encourage the speaking of the language in their various homes among their children.

According to him, speaking and understanding the language would preserve it and save it from going into extinction.

Otegbola urged Nigerians to live in harmony with their neighbours irrespective of their tribes.

He particularly urged Owu people to see their diversity as a major advantage capable of transforming the economy of the people and ensuring peaceful co-existence with others.

