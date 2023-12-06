Anger as police detain journalist for taking picture of Wike’s palliative buses

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Anger rose high on Wednesday morning following news of the secret detention of the news editor of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, Mr Marcus Fatunmole by the police.

It was gathered that the police acted in collaboration with private security men from the Abuja Property Development Company, APDC.

Mr Fatunmole was detained for over six hours by private security officials, on Monday, following an allegation that he took a picture of the brand new buses acquired by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, without authorisation.

The buses acquired by the minister as palliatives to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu are being publicly parked at Eagle Square parking lots in Abuja.

The investigative journalist had on the fateful day, detailed himself to do a special report on the buses but got into trouble when he took pictures of the vehicles.

The private security men who sighted him, accosted him and thereafter, called in some policemen.

He was said to have regained his freedom after hours of being subjected to harassment with his mobile telephone seized.

Reacting, a group operating under the aegis of Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom, condemned the action, saying the action further exacerbated the violation of his rights, including his right to privacy, expression, and the press.

The group decried the seizure of Mr Fatunmole’s phone and the intrusion into his Google accounts by the security officials.

The coalition in a statement by Busola Ajibola, its Deputy Director, said: “The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) condemns the arbitrary and unjust detainment of Mr. Marcus Fatunmole, News Editor at the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), on Monday, December 4, 2023.”

Expressing deep concern over the harassment “faced by Mr. Fatunmole while performing his duties at the Eagle Square car park, FCT Abuja, the CWPPF asserts that Mr. Fatunmole’s investigative reporting on controversial buses circulating on social media, claimed to be part of an FCT mass transportation scheme, was unjustly interrupted by security operatives.

It said: “Security operatives, including a police officer, Abuja Property Development Company (APDC), and a 360 TFA private security named Ibukun Akindele, unlawfully detained him, obstructing his right to freely exercise his duties as a journalist.

“Despite presenting valid identification and confirmation from his editor, Mr. Fatunmole endured an unjust six-hour (9:00 am to 2:00 pm WAT) detainment at the Central Police Station, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, including an unnecessary demand for a letter of authorization.

“The seizure of his phone and intrusion into his Google account by Abuja Property Development Company (APDC)security officials further exacerbated the violation of his rights, including his right to privacy, expression, and the press.”

The statement read further: “We note that the detainment and harassment of Mr Fatunmole was unjust, unlawful and failed to comply with legal processes. There was no warrant of arrest, he committed no crime and yet was detained and subjected to long hours of interrogation by the police on the instruction of Ms Ibukun Akindele, who claims to be 360 TFA private security.

“The CWPPF utterly condemns this action by the security personnel and demands that all responsible parties be held accountable for violating Mr. Fatunmole’s rights. We urge the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure erring officers are held responsible for this transgression.