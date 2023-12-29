Anambra Police hunt killers of personnel in Uga attack 

By Efe Onodjae

The Anambra State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated a neighbouring state and killed two police personnel on December 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

This was disclosed in a press statement released by the command and signed by the Anambra State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The statement read, “The gang, disguised in military fatigue and appearing to be on a kidnapping mission, was startled upon encountering two armed police officers approaching their direction. They opened fire on the officers who had advanced ahead of the convoy, escorting them to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, ensuring the safety of motorists in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“A police-led mobile Forward Operating Base, which had been patrolling the area throughout Christmas celebrations, promptly responded to the scene. It recovered a Lexus SUV used by the gang, defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle, and retrieved an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all officers and men in the command, commended their tireless and courageous efforts in securing the people of Anambra State. He urged them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from the Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

“CP Adeoye extended condolences to the families of the deceased officers and the Enugu State Police Command, vowing that the personnel would not die in vain. He urged all officers and men of the Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant, assuring that technology would be employed to track down the criminals responsible for the attack on police personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police encouraged the good people of Anambra State not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had planned for the yuletide season.”