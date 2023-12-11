Anambra airport records 4,000 flights, 250,000 passengers in 2 years — MD

By Prince Okafor

In its initial two years of operation, Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport (CAICA) has marked significant achievements, overcoming challenges and contributing to economic growth. In this interview, the airport Managing Director, Martins Nwafor , said that the airport’s success is evident in its impressive record of over 4,000 flights and 250,000 passenger movements, signaling a positive trajectory for this emerging hub.

Excerpt:

Achievements and Progress

CAICA’s success is multifaceted, with a focus on public acceptance, system viability, and sustainability.

Starting with three major restrictions, including Visual Flight Rules (VFR), Category B aircraft, and Category 5 Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS), the airport now operates at ARFFS Category 6, accommodating Boeing 737-800 and its equivalents.

Challenges and Solutions

As with any new venture, CAICA faced initial challenges. Issues such as incomplete facilities, absence of aircraft refueling companies, and operational fund constraints were addressed proactively. Notably, the calibration of critical systems like the Instrument Landing System and Airfield lights, funded by the state governor, reflects a commitment to overcoming hurdles.

Operational funds, a perpetual challenge, have been exacerbated by duplicative charges from aviation agencies.

CAICA advocates for a review, reduction, or removal of these charges to foster growth and financial sustainability.

Security concerns were addressed comprehensively, with 40 mobile policemen, Civil Defence personnel, DSS operatives, police CIDs, and a vigilant screening process for cab drivers, ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure, passengers, and aircraft.

Economic Impact

The airport has become an economic catalyst, contributing significantly to the local, sub-national, and national economy. With over 500 direct jobs created and a substantial number of flights and passengers served, CAICA has made a tangible impact on employment and economic activities in its vicinity.

Future Development and Expansion

CAICA’s vision extends beyond its current success. Designed as a cargo airport, the strategic plan focuses on supporting aviation cargo operations. Collaborations with warehouses and trade associations, such as the Shippers’ Council of Nigeria, demonstrate the airport’s commitment to boosting agro-allied businesses and facilitating cargo movements.

In line with the state governor’s economic plan, CAICA is exploring partnerships with Afrexim bank and the establishment of Anambra state export emporium.

The airport aims to be a pioneer as the first green airport in Africa, emphasizing sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Adapting to the Aviation Landscape

Built in adherence to Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO standards, CAICA is well-positioned to adapt to the evolving aviation landscape. The airport’s commitment to continuous improvement aligns with industry standards, ensuring its relevance in the dynamic aviation sector.““As CAICA reflects on its achievements and addresses challenges, it stands poised for future growth, playing a crucial role in the economic development of Anambra state and beyond.