Anambra 2025: Tinubu approves blueprint to win governorship for APC

President Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Deputy National Organizing Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Nze Chidi Duru said weekend in Awka that President Bola Tinubu has approved a blueprint for the party to win the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

Duru, a former member of the House of Representatives, said the winning plan was disclosed by the national chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of the party from Anambra State in Abuja recently.

He spoke during the distribution of about 1000 bags of rice and cash of N100 million donated by a former national auditor of APC, Sir Paul Chukwuma to executive members of the party at all levels in the state.

He explained that following the President’s blueprint, the APC national chairman would be in Anambra State in January, 2024 to marshal out the plans, urging the executive members of the party to commence ward to ward mobilisation immediately ahead of the national chairman’s visit, to be able to actualize the President’s winning plan.

According to him, Ganduje will during the visit, meet with all party supporters in Anambra State, including the aggrieved members, for true reconciliation as part of preparations for the 2025 gubernatorial election.

He called on APC members and supporters, especially the aggrieved ones, to be united, arguing that togetherness remained the only way the party could succeed in taking over power from the ruling-All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, government in the state in 2025.

Appreciating Chukwuma for the kind gesture, the state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, appealed to other wealthy members of the party in the state to emulate him.

He said similar gestures would make the people at the grassroot level realize that though the party is not in power in the state, their interest is being taken care of by concerned wealthy party members.

Ejidike reminded APC members that a political party is only relevant if it wins election, assuring that the executive would continue to work towards increasing the membership of APC in Anambra State through adequate mobilization.

Recalling that what Chukwuma did was the first of its kind in the state, the chairman observed that such gestures would further strengthen peace and unity among members in Anambra State and beyond.

Also speaking, Chukwuma said that in other to make APC more visible in the state, he has paid for billboards to be mounted at strategic places in all the 21 local government areas of the state ahead of the governorship election.

He expressed his preparedness to continue to make contributions that would promote the party and to ensure that Anambra is fully connected to the centre through the APC channel, which he described as the most popular political party in Africa.