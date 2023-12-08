Amuda to interview 100 guests in 100hrs, set to break longest marathon television talk show

A renewed journalist and broadcaster, Mariam Amuda, who is also known as Marygold is set to embark on an attempt to break the Guinness World record of the longest marathon television talk show of 100 hours, which will start on the 16th of December and ends 20th of December, 2023 in Lagos.

Marygold isclosed this at a press conference, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

In her words: “I made the decision six months ago to apply for the World record of longest marathon television talk show because I want to put out the media industry on the global space, most especially the Nigeria media industry”.

Guinness World Record had in October sent an approval mail to congratulate her and sent their rules and regulations and every other thing regarding the attempt.

Explaining when and how to follow the show, Amuda noted that the 100 hours show will be held from 16th to 20th of December and will be broadcasted live on Startime Channel 427 Nigezie Xtreme and the attempt will take place at 1, Taiwo Adekunle Street, off Coker Street. Ogba, Lagos.

Amuda, therefore, solicits Nigerians supports, especially the media houses and colleagues in the industry to come out en masse and support her through the journey to achieve the feat.

“The contempt of this attempt is to interview over 100 guests, the category of Actors, Actress, CEOs, politicians and many other dignitaries in Nigeria.

“They will be interviewed on their journey so far, the inspiration behind their career, how they got to the stage they are, their challenges and visions. So, people will learn from their stories”, she said.

She added that it’s going to be interesting, entertaining, and educative for Nigerians. She noted that people can watch the attempt live on her social media handles Instagram @marygold_official

It would be recalled that the longest marathon television talk show is 73 hr 23 min, and was achieved by NOVA24TV (Slovenia) and hosted by Boris Tomašič in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from 24 to 27 September 2023.

The television talk show host, interviewed different guests each hour and a live audience consisting of more than ten persons were present during the duration of the whole attempt.