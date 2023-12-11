Amidst chaos, Rivers EXCO approves ₦800bn 2024 budget estimate

…Infrastructure Takes Lion Share Of ₦128bn

By Daniel Abia

Despite the atmosphere of political chaos, the Rivers State Executive Council has deliberated and approved an estimated budget of N800bn for the 2024 fiscal year.

At the meeting, which was presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt, the Council also approved that the budget be christened, ” Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity.”

Addressing newsmen after the deliberation, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson said N412bn was projected for capital expenditure while recurrent expenditure has N361bn.

“We had the 5th council meeting of Rivers State. We deliberated on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, which is usually a precursor to discussing the budget.

“An 83 page document was also presented, which has the budget estimate. The budget estimate for 2024 is N800 billion and it is tagged: “Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity”.

The Information Commissioner went on to say that “essentially, the budget is focused on some key areas with infrastructure taking the lead with N128bn of the budget followed by Education, health and security.”

On his part, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo said the budget estimate that has been approved by council is aimed at giving Rivers people a renewed hope that will guarantee continual harvest of projects and human capital development.

“We approved an estimated budget of N800,392,485,433.33kobo, which we believe, by the time it gets to the state House of Assembly, the public will be made to see and understand all the projections and fundamentals.

“Basically, the essence of the budget is to give the people and residents of Rivers State the Renewed Hope and to ensure that there is a consolidation and continuity in what has been happening in terms of the harvest of projects we have been having in the State and of course other areas, particularly in human capital development, security, investment drive and ease of doing business.”