AMDM, NBBofC partner to revitalise boxing in Nigeria

Dr. Adrian Ogun

By Jacob Ajom

Sports promoter, Dr. Adrian Ogun has declared his readiness to give back to the country by bringing his expertise in discovering and promoting young and talented youths into the Nigerian boxing industry.

To this effect, Ogun has concluded arrangements with the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) and AMDM Promotions to scout and develop talented Nigerians into becoming boxing legends.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Dr. Ogun said he and AMDM had in the past promoted world championship boxing shows that featured the likes of Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jnr. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.

“This, no doubt, prompted the NBBofC to recently grant a license to AMDM Promotions to promote boxing shows in Nigeria to showcase and develop homegrown Nigerian boxing talents.

“AMDM Promotions is part of the AMDM group of companies managed by Dr. Ogun and co-founded by Nigerian sports entrepreneur, Tunde Folawiyo. Mr Folawiyo, is a Forbes listed oil, banking and communications mogul – who has interests in the NBA franchise “Basketball Africa League (BAL) and a consortium building a new 10,000 plus seater sporting and entertainment arena in Lagos”.

According to the statement, Dr. Ogun, through AMDM Africa, runs the boxing TV streaming arm of ‘Lion’ a UK based boxing promotional company owned by former World boxing champion Lennox Lewis.

His agency successfully streamed the Francis Ngannou v Tyson Fury controversial boxing match (where many viewers believed Cameroonian Ngannou was robbed of victory) to Airtel Africa’s mobile phone audience of up to 130 million users on 28th October 2023.

Lennox Lewis and Dr. Ogun aim to be at the ringside again in Riyadh on 17th February 2024 when Tyson Fury fights Olek Uysk in Riyadh for undisputed heavyweight WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO titles.

Ironically, Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion since 1999 – loses his 25 year reign as the ‘last undisputed’ heavyweight title holder the day that fight is concluded on 17th February 2024.

Dr. Ogun added; “Over the past three decades, Nigeria has produced world-class heavyweight boxing talent in the form of: Henry Akinwande, Herbie Hide Maduagwu, Ike Ibeabuchj, Samuel Peter, Anthony Joshua and the rising new heavyweight boxing star, Efe Ajagba.

“Sadly, these sons of Nigeria were neither developed nor showcased in Africa for their adoring fans watch and enjoy.

“My mission at AMDM boxing promotions and AMDM Africa is to both develop Nigerian boxing talent on the African continent and provide youths with streaming access to the boxing performances of their heroes, via their mobile phones,”

Dr. Ogun is also reputed to be a talent builder even outside boxing; as he is reputed to have played a part I the success story of two former Super Eagles players; Mikel Obi and Taiye Taiwo.

“When John Obi Mikel and Taiye Taiwo were 14 year old footballers, I ran a football and boxing agency in the UK, called “Sport Entertainment and Media” (S.E.M. was quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIMS junior market) with FIFA agent Jerome Anderson.

“John Shittu (a Nigerian football agent) introduced Obi Mikel and Taiye Taiwo to me at SEM and I used my relationship with Raymond Hack (of the South African Footballing Federation) and SEM’s financial muscle to get both Mikel and Taiwo placement contracts, at 14 years of age, to develop their footballing and academics skills with football club at Ajax Cape Town before their big money moves, years later, to European clubs.

“I plan to do the same now with Nigerian boxing talent”, explained Dr. Adrian Ogun.

On infrastructural development, Dr. Ogun promised to establish quality gyms, and boxing trainers and coaches in collaboration with Golden Gloves, Africa’s longest and most established boxing organization.

It could be recalled that prior to the Francis Ngannou v Tyson Fury fight in October 2023, AMDM Africa agreed to work in collaboration with the management company of Cameroonian pugilist Francis Ngannou which could provide opportunities for Kevin Lerena to feature on the undercard of future.