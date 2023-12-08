Amb. Tochil Nwaneri bags honorary doctorate

It was another enviable feat for a strategist, Administrator, Business giant and Diplomat, H.E., Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri as he has added a fresh Academic portfolio to his resumé.

Driven by his quest for knowledge and associated academic pedigree, the Chairman, Centrafique Investment Group, CIG, who doubles as the Chairman of Tochil Group, and the Chairman of Earnwell Microfinance Bank Ltd, Ambassador Dr. Tochil Nwaneri has acquired a fresh laurel in the world of education from the prestigious Global Oved Dei Seminary and University, GODSU in Florida, the United States of America, USA.

The Imo State-born employer of Labour, barely two months he was honoured as a Global Peace Ambassador during the Royal Business Summit held by Art for Peace Awards at the Beverly Hills, New York City, United States, has a bagged another academic excellence from another World class citadel of learning, the GODSU.

His recognition as a lifetime Global humanitarian Peace Award from New York in October 2023 was drawn from his resilience in the promotion of bilateral economic relationship across Africa and investment in human capacity development, as well as in peace keeping.

Ambassador Tochil Nwaneri in an event heralding the December 2023 GODSU graduation holding at the Ft Lauderdale Florida, Broward Convention Centre, USA was bestowed with Honorary Doctorate in Diplomatic and Entrepreneurial Studies.

This Newspaper gathered that Tochil Nwaneri was among the notable Speakers and Chaplaincy Candidate of GODSU.

The one week activities commenced on December 2, 2023 and to be rounded up on December 9, 2023 at the aforementioned venue.

Asides the Honorary award on the Oru East born diplomat, an International business mogul or repute, Ambassador Tochil was also inducted as the Assistant Dean and Board Member of the famous Global Oved Dei Seminary and University.

A position believed to be exceptional bequeathed on outstanding personalities whose impacts and selfless services in all sectors are in no doubt.

At the official presentation, the Vice Chancellor and Chaplain, Dr. Eva J. Pierce Brown was present to conduct the hooding while for the turning of tassels ceremony, Hon. H.E. Rev. Dr. Diane Moore-Eubanks Esq., Chaplain GODSU Founder, and Chancellor was spotted in action.

However, the highly revered cerebral of Imo State was said to have earned the accolades given by his antecedents, dedication to duty, unfettered love for God and humanity aimed at the growth and development of mankind.

According to the International Communities, the Ambassadorial roles of Tochil Nwaneri is unrivaled, embedded in proficient representations.