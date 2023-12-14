Amaewhule, other decamped lawmakers sit, pass LGA financial autonomy bill,

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, on Thursday, at its 88th Legislative sitting has passed the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023.

The 25 lawmkers meet at the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The House passed the Bill after debating on the Report of the House Committee on Public Accounts on the Bill.

The lawmakers also condemned the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly building by the state government, adding that they were being attacked by the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.