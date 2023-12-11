Alleged murder of tenant: Ondo police detectives arrest ex-convict

— Conceals victims body in Ghana Must Go Bag

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 28 year old Ex- convict and internet fraudster, Fatai Bakare, has been arrested by police detectives in Ondo state, for the alleged murder of his father’s 42 year old tenant, Onyimi Grace for ritual.

A statement by the police spokesperson Funmi Odunlami,in Akure, the state capital said the victims body was concealed in a Ghana must go bag by the suspect.

Odunlami added that the Ghana must go bag, was kept in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlords.

The statement reads “On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore division in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace aged 42years was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlords son, Fatai Bakare aged 28years was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg.

“The police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded.

“The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Irele.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex convict and an internet fraudster.

“The blood soaked clothes found in the house were the clothes he wore on the said day.

The police image maker added that “The case will be transferred to SCID for further investigation. End