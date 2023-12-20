Alleged kidney market: FG vows action against perpetrators, releases complaint line

By Joseph Erunke

The federal government has expressed concerns over reports of alleged kidney market in the Federal Capital Territory, saying it was investigating the allegation to take action.

The government while condemning the alleged act, described it as barbaric, inhuman and criminal.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, reacting to the development in a statement, through the minister’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitshe, vowed to deal decisively with people engaging in illegal human kidney business in the country if found culpable.

“It is pertinent to note that both the seller and the buyers of this illegal trade as well as the medical practitioners and facilities where this criminal act is being performed will face the full wrath of the law.

“Donation of kidneys should be on informed consent of the donor, done based on medical advice with privileged information about the process in order to save lives,” he said.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Health has been drawn to a report emanating from the Daily Trust Newspaper titled “Inside Abuja’s Kidney Market where the Rich prey on the Poor in the FCT.

“The Ministry has noted with great concern and condemns in totality such barbaric inhuman criminal practice of kidney trafficking revealed in that report.

“We acknowledge the pain of those affected and wish to let the public know that the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 Sections 51-56, prohibits such illegality.

“However, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is looking into allegations levelled against medical practitioners engaged in such activities.

“While the Federal Ministry of Health remains committed to improving regulatory standards and practices to enhance effective and efficient healthcare system in line with the renewed hope agenda, the public

is hereby advised not to engage in such illegal practices and should contact the Federal Ministry of Health on 08033228978 for any information that can lead to the arrest of such perpetrators. “