Alleged harassment: Court orders substituted service on NDLEA officials

By Henry Ojelu

JUSTICE Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted an order for substituted service of court processes filed by a 75-year-old businessman, Taiwo Alli, and his son, Hamid Alli, over alleged intimidation, molestation and invasion of their house by officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Alli and his son, Hamid, had filed a fundamental human right enforcement suit against the chairman of NDLEA over their continued harassment and intimidation by officials of the agency, in Lagos, and asked the court to grant a refraining order on their behalf.

Listed in the suit as respondents, are the Chairman, NDLEA; Head, NDLEA Lagos Zonal Command, Lagos State, Adetula Oluwarotimi Lawal (NDLEA Bariga Outpost), and NDLEA Personnel, Adekunle Edward.

When the matter came up on Monday, counsel to the applicants, Mr Eyitayo Abiodun told the court that the court processes had been served on the 1st and 2nd respondent but that he has been unable to serve the 3rd and 4th respondents.

Responding to his submission, the court asked that he should file a proper application requesting to serve the 3rd to 4th respondents through substituted means.

At yesterday’s proceeding when the matter again came up, Justice Lewis-Allagoa granted the application of the applicant. The judge however refused a further prayer of the applicants to restrain the NDLEA from harassing and intimidating them.

The judge held that since the prayer is challenging the power of the NDLEA to carrying out its functions, the agency should be put on notice and properly served before the issue can be held.