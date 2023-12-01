Alleged harassment: APC group drags Kano Gov to UN, demands sanctions

Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC Youth Business Community in Kano (APC-YBCK) on Friday took a protest to the United Nations House in Abuja, demanding sanctions against the Kano state government and its supporters for allegedly threatening the judiciary.

The group also asked the United Nations to allow the Nigerian judiciary to decide freely on cases before it, warning against unnecessary intervention.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Umar Ladiyo, who submitted a petition against Governor Abba Yusuf, said since assumption of office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP administration in the state, the Kano business community has been in danger.

Addressing journalists after submitting a copy of the petition titled: “Rule of law shall prevail”, Alhaji Ladiyo, said they were there to register their dissatisfaction on the demolition of properties worth billions of Naira without adhering to due process by the NNPP-led Kano state government.

The group blamed the massive destruction of commercial assets in the state on the NNPP which has grealy affected business activities and livelihood in the state.

The petition urged the United Nations to investigate and call the Kano State Government to order to avoid Chao and disorder in the state.

He said; “We are also here to appeal to the UN not to allow the NNPP to drag it into the mud. We are in the know that Governor Abba Yusuf and the NNPP sympathisers have been running from pillar to post to pressurize the international community to intervene in the democratic process in Nigeria.

“We are here to say let the rule of law prevail. Allow the courts to exercise their rights.

“We are here to tell the UN that they should not be carried away by the activities of the NNPP government in Kano. Nigeria is a sovereign nation with laws and regulations. It has Constitution and electoral laws. So, every country is bound by its laws and United Nations as a defender and promoter of democracy in the world, we are thinking the UN should allow Nigerian judiciary to do its work accordingly.

“So, we are appealing to the UN not to be carried away. They should not listen to those unwarranted remarks from other political parties. We are asking the United Nations to put an eye on this process because other political parties are preaching violence. In Kano specifically, they are recruiting thugs to cause chaos if they don’t get what they want. We are asking the United Nations to put an eye on that because we are true believers in democracy and we have confidence in the court of law.”