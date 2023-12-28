Alleged extortion: Borno Govt condemns killing of truck driver by soldier

Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has in strong terms condemned the killing of a truck driver conveying humanitarian items to a neighbouring country on Tuesday by a soldier along the Dikwa -Gamboru Ngala Road in Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the late truck driver named Malam Muhammad Bello was beaten to death by the soldier over his refusal to bribe the soldiers and the CJTF manning the checkpoint at Dikwa, notwithstanding that he had presented the clearance papers of the goods he was carrying.

Zulum who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG ) Dr. Bukar Tijani at a press conference on Thursday in Maiduguri, condoled the family of the deceased driver, the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) and described the incident as one the government cannot condone and prayed for such not to occur again.

He urged members of the NURTW and the general public to be patient and look at the incident as something that has happened and condemnable.

” The Borno State Government has received the sad news of the killing of a truck driver on Tuesday, 26th December, 2023 along Gamboru-Ngala Road, with utter shock, anguish and dismay. The victim, Mal. Muhammad Bello was a resident of Bulabulin Monday Market area in MMC and averagely 35 years old.

” The Government condemns in strong terms this act of violence allegedly committed by military personnel. The Government also commiserates with the family of the deceased. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased and grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing a truck driver at a checkpoint along Maiduguri – Dikwa- Gamboru road.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday in a statement issued by the 7 Division Public Relations Officer, Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina in Maiduguri, the Army said it had commenced investigation after receiving complaint from National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident. The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced. It is also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State,” Jingina said.