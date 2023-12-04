Alleged cyber stalking against Ndiomu: Court adjourns till Jan 25

Ndiomu

By Fortune Eromosele

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till January 25, 2024 a suit instituted by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on behalf of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Coordinator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Retd) against one Mr. Mien Pamo Onitsha Saint.

The accused person is standing trial on three-count charges bordering on alleged cyber stalking, willful libel, threat, causing danger and insult against the PAP Coordinator.

Upon resumption of hearing on Monday, the defence counsel, A.A Egwu prayed the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite to grant the accused bail, submitting that he has been in detention of the Kuje Correctional Service in Abuja since November 2.

The defence counsel said the accused person shortly before his arrest had lost his mother and was about conducting her funeral before his detention, pleading with the court to consider a bail application before it.

In response, the prosecuting counsel, N.D Eleodimuo objected to the bail application.

He submitted that the defence counsel has not placed any material fact before the court to warrant the bail application.

He prayed the court to reject the bail application, considering the count 2 of the charges which borders on cyber stalking.

Count 2 of the charges reads, “That you Mien Pamo Onitsha Saint of Imiringi Road, Yenagoa sometimes in September 2023 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did knowingly and intentionally transmitted and caused the transmission of a communication through a computer system network via public Facebook page known as Bayelsa Focus Group that vote of no confidence on Ndiomu as Amnesty Delegate strangled to death by Ndiomu Boys in Abuja which is aimed at bullying, threatening, threatening and harassing the person of Major General Barry Ndiomu (Retd) and such communication has caused him fear of death, violence, bodily harm and you thereby committed offence punishable under section 24 (2) (a) of the cyber crime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015”.

When the charges were read to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the judge adjourned till Jan. 25 for consideration of bail application and continuation of trial.