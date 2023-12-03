Alleged Certificate Forgery: You’re chasing shadows, NNPP tells Kano APC

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said the filing of cross-appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria by All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging Governor Abba Yusuf of submitting a forged certificate disqualifying him from holding the Kano State governorship position, can be described as effort in futility and chasing of shadow.

The party, speaking through its chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Monday in Ibadan, said the APC should provide proof that the certificate submitted by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) is forged.

Ajadi said the APC is shamefully pursuing another dead end in its desperate move to step down the choice of Kano people.

He said this was coming after the Court of Appeal debacle shows that the APC is desperately chasing shadow and can hold to anything to upturn the victory the NNPP secured at the poll.

According to him: “APC should realise that Nigeria is not a banana republic. There is no how much the party tried, it cannot succeed in upturning the victory of our great party in Kano.

“Our members should leave APC to continue chasing shadow. Abba Yusuf will serve eight years in Kano. To us, Abba Yusuf is 4+4.”

“Our members should remain calm despite this provocation. We must maintain peace. We are sure of getting justice at the Supreme Court. “

It would recalled that the two parties, APC and the NNPP and the APC as well as their candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf and Yusuf Guwana respectively are now at the Supreme Court following a contradictory judgment given by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared the APC flagbearer, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the state’s governorship poll held on March 18.

However, a discrepancy arose between the judgment read in court and the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment.

The NNPP appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that the CTC upheld Yusuf’s election but the Court of Appeal acknowledged a clerical error in the CTC and promised correction.

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Abba Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of the Kano governorship election, with a margin of over 100,000 votes.