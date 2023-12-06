Alleged Attack on Tribunal Secretary: Police caution against prejudicial statements

The Kogi State Police Command has cautioned the public against comments that could prejudice its investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent William Aya, the Police said it is investigating the matter and, therefore, people should desist from making comments that can undermine the investigations.

Noting that the attention of Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to a series of distorted information on the incident, the Police said it needed to set the records straight.

The statement read: “On Monday 04/12/2023 about 1820hrs, one Mr David Umar Mike, Secretary to Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, along with Labode Apreala, Confidential Secretary, and Hassimu Adamu, Assistant Secretary, came to State Criminal Investigation Department, Kogi State Police Headquarters and reported that on the said date, the three of them left their Hotel rooms in Lokoja about 1300hrs heading to their Office at the High Court Complex driving in his (David’s) Peugeot 406 car.

“That just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken him blocked his car with two other SUVs following behind. All of them surrounded and blocked him as he attempted to reverse.

“That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car.

“The ransacked the car and made away with all the documents including Petitions filed by four (4) Parties namely Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP)/two (2) Record Books/a Bag containing his personal items.

“He claimed to have also reported to the DSS Office. Hence a thorough and diligent investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command.

“The attention of Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to a series of distorted information on the incident hence the need to set the records straight.

“The general public is advised to avoid statements that may prejudice an ongoing investigation into the matter.

“The Command also appeals to anyone with useful information on the alleged incident to provide the same to the Command. The public will be updated as the investigation progresses,” the statement concluded.