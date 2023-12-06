Alleged Arson: Court orders arrest of Lebanese national, one other

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest for a Lebanese man, Maged Ali-Taan, for failure to appear before it.

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa issued the warrant following the refusal of the defendants to appear in court to enter their plea over a charge of alleged arson.

NAN reports that Ali-Taan, the Managing Director of Alibert Products Nigeria Limited, and his employee Mustapha Tiamiyu are charged by the Inspector General of Police.

When the case came up for arraignment, the prosecution counsel, Mr Abdulsalam Saleh, told the court that the defense counsel, who stands as the surety to the defendants, promised to provide them today for arraignment.

“To our greatest dismay, the defense counsel chose to disrupt this court upon the opportunity and grace given to him.

“He should tell us why the defendants are not in court, as he promised to provide them at the last adjourned date on November 22.

“We will file an application for the counsel to forfeit the bond he entered to produce the defendants pursuant to section 179 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,” Saleh said.

Responding, the defense counsel, Mr Yahaya Isa-Abdulrashid, informed the court that his superior had sent a letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court seeking the transfer of the case to Abuja.

“My Lord, we sincerely apologise, for not providing the defendants in court.”

Nasir-Yunusa said the case is a criminal matter, “I don’t see how it can be transferred.

“I am disappointed the defense counsel failed to provide his clients as he promised today for arraignment.”

He adjourned the matter until January 17, 2024, for arraignment.

The defendants are charged with three counts bordering on conspiracy, arson, and an attempt to tamper with an electric transformer.

On December 20, 2021, the defendants were alleged to have conspired willfully and maliciously set fire on a building at No. 5c Murtala Muhammed Way Kano, which he occupied as a tenant and used as a showroom.

“In the process, Ali-Taan made a fraudulent insurance claim on the said building.

“The defendants also allegedly attempted to temper the electric cables and transformer used for supplying electricity to the said building.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened the provisions of sections 3(6), 1(4)(a), and 1(19)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act. (NAN)