Allegations trail removal of ACF Chairman Aduku-elders, youth accuse Governor

A few hours after the Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gabriel Aduku was removed from office, the Arewa youth group, Kogi elders and other stakeholders have alleged that the removal was masterminded by a Governor from the North Central Region.

However, the ACF Spokesman, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba has said that No ACF Chairman was ever elected as such, pointing out that only a set of persons were selected and presented but were never inaugurated.

“The list was reviewed by ACF’s Leadership Selection Committee; it’s the final list that was now presented, approved by the joint Assembly and inaugurated..Whosoever that wasn’t inaugurated today simply didn’t make it in the final list as presented by the Leadership Selection Committee,” he said.

The new ACF Chairman is now Mr. Mamman Mike Osman (SAN).

ACF Spokesman in a statement, explained that ” a joint meeting of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) met at Kaduna on Tuesday, 12th December, 2023, to discuss matters of interest to the organisation.”

“Foremost before the meeting the endorsement of new leadership for ACF, which was approved and inaugurated the

Chairman, BOT, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Deputy Chairman, BOT, Senator Fred Orti, Vice Chairman, BOT, Amb. Ibrahim Mai Sule, Chairman, NEC, Mamman Mike Osman, Secretary General Alhaji Murtala Aliyu.”

“The new Chairman, ACF’s NEC, Mr. Mamman M.Osuman, in his acceptance speech paid tribute to the founding members of ACF. The new NEC, he pledged, will reinvigorate a new ACF that will be different in outlook and impact as it seeks to contribute to national discourse on issues relevant to the Nigeria Project.”

“The meeting also received a goodwill message from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. George Akume who also urged the ACF to provide the needed leadership for ushering a new Northern Nigeria in its bid to overcome the multi-faceted social and economic problems, as well as

for unity”.

Kogi Elders Kick

The Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) in a statement signed by Alphonsus Alhassan, the Secretary, took exception to the development, alleging that the removal of Aduku was instigated by outside forces.

Lkiewise, the Arewa Youth Vanguard said they had earlier uncovered plans by a State governor from the North Central to remove Aduku as the ACF Chairman..

The groups stated that the Governor did not take it lightly the visit of Aduku to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, before the November 11, 2023 off-season election in Kogi State to request among others, the beefing up of security in the North and particularly, Kogi State, which was sliding into anarchy due to Insecurity.

Tthe Arewa Youth Vanguard in a statement by

Abdulsamad Babayo , advised the leadership of ACF not to play into the hands of the governor, saying the Forum would be sounding its death knell if it plays into the hands of unscrupulous politicians.

“The attention of the Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) has been drawn to clandestine moves ….to mortally injure the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) through the unwarranted attempt to cause the premature and ill-advised removal of, its Chairman, Chief (Arc) Gabriel Yakubu Aduku who assumed the office of the august organization only recently.”

“The Governor’s grouse with Chief Gabriel Aduku (who also doubles as the Acting Chairman, Kogi East Elders’ Council, (KEEC) was his visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, shortly before the November 11, 2023 off-season election in Kogi State to request among others, the beefing up of security in the North and particularly, Kogi State, which was sliding into state-tolerated anarchy.

“During the visit, Chief Aduku also expressed grave concern about the security situation in Zamfara State and other parts of Northern Nigeria. His visit, therefore, could not be termed as partisan by any fair-minded watcher of recent events in Nigeria .”

“As Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, the entire 19 northern states fall under the purview of the ACF helmsman’s scrutiny and it is part of his patriotic duty to consult individuals or groups anywhere in Nigeria to reposition the interest of the constituent parts of Arewa. Or, are we to assume that Kogi State is not covered by the sphere of ACF’s operations?”

“If anything credit must infact, be given to the Aduku-led ACF for the relative security success enjoyed in Kogi State during the November 11, 2023 election. Were it not for that statesmanly and timely visit and the subsequent intervention of the military, only God knows how many persons would have been killed and maimed in Kogi State by thugs sponsored and unleashed on opponents and citizens by…goons.”

“In view of the foregoing, we call on all members of the Arewa Consultative Forum to rise above the divisive manipulations of one man to tear down this house that has taken several distinguished personalities of all ethnicities in Northern Nigeria and different faiths in the region to build, over the years.”

“The Arewa Consultative Forum will be sounding its own death knell if it plays into the manipulative hands of unscrupulous politicians.

“Removing or attempting to remove Chief Gabriel Aduku because one governor’s untamed ego has been ruffled, will create a crack in the very fabric of Arewa Consultative Forum, a crack that it may never recover from.As elders, we urge you as fellow elders, to be temperate, logical and dispassionate in handling this contentious matter. Politicians come and go but this house must not be made to fall due to indiscretion..”

